CALGARY - Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal, two assists, and was a plus-four on Thursday to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Nazem Kadri also had a goal and two assists while Jakob Pelletier had a goal and one assist for Calgary (23-16-7). Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added empty-net goals.

The Flames occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points up on the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues.

Tage Thompson and Mattias Samuelsson scored for Buffalo (18-25-5).

Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf had 32 saves to win his fifth game in his last six starts. He's 17-7-2 on the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukonen had 21 stops for Buffalo. His record fell to 15-15-4.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Pelletier gave Calgary the lead at 2:29 when he deflected in Brayden Pachal's point shot.

Pelletier moved up to the club's top line with Huberdeau and Kadri early in the second period.

TAKEAWAYS

Sabres: Thompson has scored in three consecutive games and leads the Sabres with 22 goals. He has recorded at least one point in his last seven games against Calgary.

Flames: Calgary entered the game with the 30th-ranked penalty kill in the league but went a perfect 6-for-6 against the Sabres.

KEY MOMENT

As the Sabres pressed for the tying goal, Wolf made a pair of standout saves while the Flames were short-handed in the third period. He got across the crease to stop JJ Peterka's one-timer before he thwarted Alex Tuch from the top of the crease.

KEY STAT

Huberdeau, whose short-handed goal was the only goal in the opening 20 minutes, is tied with Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead in first goals with seven.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Wrap up their four-game road trip on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Flames: Play in Minnesota against the Wild on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.