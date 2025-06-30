Brent Seabrook has joined the Calgary Flames development staff, the team announced on Monday.

The 40-year-old retired defenceman won three Stanley Cups in his 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Our young players will benefit from his years of experience in the NHL and his championship pedigree," general manager Craig Conroy said in a statement.

A native of Richmond, BC, Seabrook skated in 1,114 games from 2005 to 2020, all with Chicago. An All-Star in 2015, Seabrook won Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He finished his career with 103 goals and 361 assists.

“I am really looking forward to getting started with the group of young, talented players in the Flames organization,” Seabrook said. “The future of the organization is very bright and I am thankful to the Calgary Flames for allowing me to be a part it.”

Internationally, Seabrook represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of a gold medal-winning effort at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

The team says Seabrook will work under Ray Edwards alongside Martin Gelinas, Danielle Fujita, Rebecca Johnston, Darren Rommerdahl, Michael Stone and Zach McClean.