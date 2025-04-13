OTTAWA - Tim Stutzle capped a two-goal effort with the power-play winner 1:40 into overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers Sunday afternoon.

With a playoff spot already secured, the Senators (44-30-6) opted to rest several regulars against the Flyers (33-37-10). Nick Jensen, who’s been managing a lower-body injury, along with David Perron, Ridly Greig, and Nick Matinpalo, were all given the afternoon off.

Fabian Zetterlund tied things at 2-2 at 4:41 of the third period, taking a Shane Pinto pass at the top of the slot to beat Ivan Fedotov glove side.

The Flyers regained the lead at 7:33 when Garnet Hathaway beat Anton Forsberg, who had 29 saves in the contest.

The Senators knotted the score again when Thomas Chabot stepped into a shot and beat Fedotov high for his eighth of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Philadelphia's Nicolas Deslauriers opened the scoring 11:43 into the second period. He grabbed a rebound in front and backhanded it past Forsberg.

Ottawa tied it 53 seconds later when Stutzle called for the puck from Chabot and cut across Egor Zamula and beat Fedotov, who had 21 saves.

The Flyers regained the lead with 2:43 left in the period courtesy of Noah Cates’s wraparound goal.

Takeaways

Senators: With a number of regulars out of the lineup the Senators looked disconnected at times.

Flyers: The Flyers played with an urgency and determination that created a number of scoring chances.

Key moment

Forsberg made a breakaway save on Matvei Michkov midway through the third period.

Up next

Senators: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Flyers: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.