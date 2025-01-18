OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle's shootout goal rallied the Ottawa Senators to a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Leevi Merilainen, who made 23 saves, turned away all three Bruins skaters in the shootout.

Ottawa (23-18-4) scored twice in the final 3:13 of the third to force overtime. Josh Norris registered his second goal of the game with 12 seconds remaining to make it 5-5. Nick Jensen had the other that pulled the Senators to within one.

Leading 4-3, Vinni Lettieri provided the Bruins with what looked like some insurance, scoring his first of the season. Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves for Boston (22-19-6).

Boston took a 3-2 lead with Morgan Geekie scoring 66 seconds into the second. Norris tied it on the power play with his 16th of the season before a late goal by John Beecher gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead.

Beecher’s long shot managed to beat Merilainen to put Boston ahead.

Ottawa jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the first on goals from Adam Gaudette and Stutzle. But the Bruins were able to get out of the period tied 2-2 thanks to Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, who scored with 37.5 seconds remaining in the period.

Mark Kastelic returned to the Bruins lineup after missing the last four games with a concussion. The game marks Kastelic's first in Ottawa since being traded last summer.

Thomas Chabot returned to the Senators' lineup with a full visor, one game after taking a puck to the face.

Takeaways

Senators: Norris’s power-play goal was the Senators first in four games. Ottawa was 0-for-7 in its previous three.

Bruins: Boston was the first team to score two or more goals on Merilainen in his last five starts.

Key moment

Trailing 4-3, Thomas Chabot’s shot deflected off Drake Batherson's skate, hit the inside of the post but stayed out in the final minute of the second.

Key stat

Ottawa is 1-15-0 when trailing after two periods.

Up next

Senators: Ottawa heads to New Jersey to take on the Devils at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bruins: Boston returns home to face the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2025.