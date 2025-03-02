SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timo Meier scored the tiebreaking goal 14 seconds into the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Utah Hockey Club 3-1 on Saturday night.

Nico Hischier and Curtis Lazar also scored as the Devils won for the fourth time in their last five road games. Nico Daws made 24 saves.

Mkhail Sergachev scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves. Utah snapped a four-game home winning streak.

The Devils opened the scoring at the 9:34 of the first on Hischier’s 25th goal of the season.

Sergachev tied it just past the midpoint of the second as he snapped in the puck from distance.

Meier put the Devils ahead in the opening minute of the third with his 16th, snapping home the puck 5 seconds after Nick Schmaltz gave it away in the neutral zone.

Lazar made it 3-1 with 7:16 left.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey has allowed just one goal over its last three road victories.

Utah: Sergachev set a new scoring career-high with his 11th goal of the season.

Key moment

Meier’s goal following Schmaltz’s turnover gave the Devils all the momentum in the third period.

Key stat

The Devils have won 16 times in 18 games this season when they lead after the first period.

Up next

Devils visit Vegas on Sunday, and Utah is at Detroit on Thursday.

