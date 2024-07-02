Veteran forward Tomas Tatar is returning to the New Jersey Devils on a one-year, $1.8 million contract.

Tatar, 33, finished the season with the Seattle Kraken after they acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in December in exchange for a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 winger recorded nine goals and 24 points in 70 games last season split between the Avalanche and Kraken.

He is coming off a one-year, $1.5 million deal he signed with the Avalanche in September of 2023.

Tatar spent two seasons with the Devils from 2021 to 2023.

Drafted 60th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2009, Tatar has 220 goals and 479 points in 853 career games split between the Red Wings, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Devils, Avalanche, and Kraken.

The Ilava, Slovakia native represented his country six times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2012. Tatar also represented Slovakia at the 2014 Olympic Games in Russia and helped Team Europe win a silver medal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto.