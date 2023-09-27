It appears Cole Eiserman won't be suiting up for the Minnesota Golden Gophers after all.

Sources tell the New England Hockey Journal's Evan Marinofsky that the 17-year-old Eiserman has informed the school he will decommit with the intention to play collegiate hockey closer to home.

Eiserman later announced on Instagram that he will commit to the Boston University Terriers, joining fellow top 2024 Draft prospect, Macklin Celebrini.

Eiserman hails from Newburyport, MA and was ranked as the No. 2 player on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's Pre-Season 2024 draft list behind Boston freshman Macklin Celebrini.

Eiserman spent 2022-2023 with the United States National Team Development Program with whom he scored 28 goals and added 16 assists in 32 games.

He helped lead Team USA to gold at the IIHF World U18 Championship this past spring in Switzerland, scoring nine goals and notching two assists in seven games.

The Gophers are scheduled to open their 2023-2024 season on Oct. 8 against Bemidji State.