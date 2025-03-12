VANCOUVER - Juraj Slafkovsky scored and contributed a pair of assists as the Montreal Canadiens edged the struggling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Tuesday.

His linemates Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield provided a goal and a helper apiece for the Habs (31-27-6), who continue to push for a playoff spot. Mike Matheson sealed the score with an empty-net tally with 16 seconds left in the game.

Filip Hronek replied with a goal and an assist for the Canucks (29-24-11), and centre Elias Pettersson scored his 13th of the season on a third-period power play.

Sam Montembeault stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced for Montreal. The Canadiens have three wins and two overtime losses in March, but have recorded at least a point in all the games.

Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves for the Canucks, who dropped a second straight decision after falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Vancouver pushed for the equalizer late, pulling Lankinen in favour of an extra attacker with less than two minutes left on the game clock, but Montreal's defence smothered the offensive onslaught before Matheson sent a puck into the empty net.

TAKEAWAYS

Canucks: Vancouver's offence has largely dried up in recent weeks. The team has not scored more than three goals in 15 games dating back to Jan. 29 when they beat the Blues 5-2 in St. Louis.

Canadiens: Montreal's top line has been hot since returning from the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off break. Suzuki has five goals and 10 assists in eight games across the stretch, Caufield has scored six times and contributed three assists, and Slafkovsky has provided four goals and four assists.

KEY MOMENT

Midway through the second period Slafkovsky picked off a loose puck and sliced a quick pass up ice to Suzuki. The Canadiens' captain drove up the ice, then sent the puck to Caufield, who tapped it in back door to give Montreal a 3-0 lead with his team-leading 32nd goal of the season at the 8:59 mark.

KEY STAT

The Canucks are the only team in the NHL that has not posted a third-period comeback this season. Vancouver is now 0-19-4 when trailing after the second period.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Canadiens: Wrap up a four-game road swing against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2025.