MONTREAL - Top prospect Ivan Demidov will make his highly anticipated NHL debut Monday when the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Demidov skated on the right wing of Montreal's third line alongside centre Alex Newhook and winger Joel Armia at Monday's morning skate.

Demidov had been expected to join the Canadiens next season, but signed an entry-level contract last week after he was suddenly released by SKA Saint Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League more than a month before his contract ran out.

The fifth overall pick in last year’s NHL draft — considered perhaps the best prospect yet to play a game in the league — led SKA in scoring with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games this season, setting a new KHL record for under-20 players despite having inconsistent ice time.

Canadiens fans have been buzzing with excitement since Demidov’s arrival.

The 19-year-old Russian with dazzling talent touched down on Canadian soil Thursday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, where a large group of Habs faithful eagerly waited to greet him.

Many more watched from home. Montreal-based podcaster and radio host Tony Marinaro streamed Demidov’s airport arrival live on X, formerly Twitter, and reached a high of 175,000 viewers.

Demidov skated with the Canadiens’ extras Saturday morning at Scotiabank Arena but sat out Montreal’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs later that day.

His entry into the lineup comes at a time of high stakes for Montreal.

The Canadiens (39-31-10) held the second wild card in the Eastern Conference with 88 points, three more than the Columbus Blue Jackets with two games remaining for both teams.

Montreal has already missed two opportunities to clinch after back-to-back losses to the Ottawa Senators and Toronto. Columbus, the only other team that remains in the hunt, has won four straight.

The lowly Blackhawks (23-46-11) were second-last in the overall NHL standings. Montreal wraps up its regular season at home Wednesday against the playoff-bound Carolina Hurricanes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.