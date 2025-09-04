New York Islanders prospect Matthew Schaefer is looking forward to beginning his NHL journey when training camps begin later this month.

Schaefer, who turns 18 on Friday, was drafted first overall by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft after the team moved up nine spots by winning the draft lottery.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman is not resting on his laurels as a No. 1 pick and is heading into training camp with the mindset of earning his spot on the roster.

"You don't just get stuff given to you, right? You've got to earn it," Schaefer said on Wednesday from the NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Arlington, Va. "I still have to earn my spot on the team and that's what I'm going into training camp to do. It's going to take time, but I'm ready and I can't wait to just get into camp. Once we get going, get underway, I'll be super excited."

Schaefer played last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters but was limited to 17 games after sustaining a broken collarbone while representing Canada at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa. He recorded seven goals and 22 points with the Otters prior to the injury and had a goal and two points in two games with Canada.

The Hamilton, Ont., native was cleared for contact in May and spent most of the off-season training with current NHLers, including Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames centre Nazem Kadri, and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton.

Schaefer used his time with the veterans to soak up all the information he could about what it takes to play in the NHL and learn about their own strategies to get ready for a gruelling 82-game schedule.

"They have that work ethic where you want to learn from them," said Schaefer. "Going up against them, it makes me a lot better player when you're going on a 2-on-1 against them, and they're trying to score on you and you're trying to stop them.

"I think just on and off the ice, bettering my game, and having that compete versus those guys. They're trying to make moves on me, I can better my game by stopping them, and they always want to beat me. So, it's very competitive, but it's awesome."

If Schaefer makes the club out of training camp, he will begin his NHL career on the road taking on Canadian hockey legend Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9.

His “welcome to the NHL” moment would then continue two days later when the Islanders host NHL all-time leading goal scorer Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Though Schaefer is excited at the prospect of testing his skills against two of the titans of the game, he isn't getting ahead of himself and is focusing on what he needs to do to make the Islanders.

"Pittsburgh is not too far from my house [in Hamilton], not far from Erie either," said Schaefer. "A lot of people told me they're going to come to that, so I better be playing. Those are two great players, and those are two games that I really want to be in.

"[There's] still lots of hard work [to do]. When training camp comes, I think I've got to really prove a point and show them what I'm capable of, still got to make the team. I want to be in that opening-night roster. So, still lots of hard work."