Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is on the ice at this morning's optional skate ahead of Game 4 against the Boston Bruins.

Matthews missed practice on Friday after playing through an illness in Game 3, a 4-2 loss.

Through the first three games of the series, Matthews has a goal and two assists, all which occurred in Game 2.

"Things are OK. He needed another day today just to try to help restore his energy and recharge and all those kind of things," head coach Sheldon Keefe said yesterday in regards to Matthews.

In the regular season, Matthews scored a league-leading 69 goals with 38 assists in 81 games.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov gets the start in net for Game 4.

In the first three games of the series, he is 1-2 with a .895 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average.

The Bruins have a 2-1 series as the puck is set to drop tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.