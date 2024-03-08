The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to acquire centre Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The Leafs will send a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Connor Dewar is a pending RFA with arbitration rights

The 24-year-old has 10 goals and four assists in 57 games in Minnesota this season.

The The Pas, Manitoba, native is carries a $800,000 AAV and is set to become a restricted free agent after this season.

Dewar was originally selected in the third round (92nd overall) by the Wild in the 2018 NHL Draft. He has 18 goals and 38 points in 173 career games.