The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Chris Tanev's negotiating rights from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick and the expiring contract of forward Max Ellis.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Tanev's agent, Wade Arnott, said they had not yet spoken with the Maple Leafs yet about a deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports notes that Tanev, 34, is believed to be looking for a deal between five an eight years. The maximum Toronto can offer him is seven years and made the deal Saturday to jumpstart a negotiation.

Dreger adds the Leafs remain focused on blueliners Nikita Zadorov and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in addition to Tanev.

Tanev finished last season with the Stars after he was acquired from the Calgary Flames for defenceman Artem Grushnikov and a draft pick on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman recorded two goals and 19 points in 75 games split between the Flames and Stars. He added two assists in 19 playoff games before the Stars were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Tanev is coming off a four-year, $18 million deal he signed with the Flames in October of 2020.

Originally signed as undrafted free agent by the Vancouver Canucks in 2010, Tanev has 33 goals and 190 points in 782 career games split between the Canucks, Flames, and Stars.