The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Joshua, 29, played 57 games last season with the Canucks, missing the first part of the season as he recovered from surgery to treat testicular cancer. He scored seven goals and 14 points in 2024-25.

"Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto."

Joshua signed a four year, $13 million contract with the Canucks in 2024 which carries a $3.25 million AAV through the 2027-28 season.

The Dearborn, Mich. native was originally drafted in the fifth round (128th overall) by the Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and made his NHL debut in 2020-21. Over his five-year NHL career with the Blues and Canucks, he has 40 goals and 78 points in 241 games.