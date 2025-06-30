The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth on Monday in exchange for a 2027 conditional third-round pick.

The draft pick will upgrade to a 2029 second-round draft selection if Maccelli records at least 51 points during the 2025-26 campaign and Toronto also qualifies for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maccelli, 24, recorded eight goals and 18 points in 55 games with Utah last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger is entering the final season of a three-year, $10.28 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3.43 million. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 98th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2019, Maccelli has 37 goals and 130 points in 224 career games.

Maccelli’s best season came during the 2023-24 campaign where he registered 17 goals and 57 points in 82 games.