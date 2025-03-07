The Toronto Maple Leafs are acquiring forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that forward Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 conditional first-round pick (top-10 protected) is heading to Philadelphia with fourth- and sixth-round picks going to Toronto.

The 6-foot-1 centre is on the fourth season of a five-year, $15 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3 million. Johnston adds that the Flyers are retaining 50 per cent on Laughton's salary, dropping his cap hit $1.5 million through next season.

Laughton, 30, has 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games with the Flyers this season.

Drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012, Laughton has 106 goals and 265 points in 661 career games.

The Oakville, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, recording three goals and eight points in a gold-medal finish.