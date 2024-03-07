The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun reports the Capitals are retaining 50 per cent of Edmundson's cap hit.

Edmundson, 30, was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for two draft picks in the off-season.

The 6-foot-5 left-shot defenceman is on the final year of a four-year, $14 million deal with cap hit of $3.5 million per season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Edmundson has a goal and six points in 44 games this season.

Selected 46th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL draft, Edmundson has 29 goals and 110 points in 521 career games split between the Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Canadiens, and Capitals.

The Brandon, Man., native had a goal and seven points in 22 playoff games to help the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2019.