The Toronto Maple Leafs made two additions ahead of the trade deadline on Friday, acquiring forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and defenceman Brandon Carlo from the rival Boston Bruins.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that forward Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 conditional first-round pick (top-10 protected) is heading to Philadelphia with fourth- and sixth-round picks going to Toronto.

The 6-foot-1 centre is on the fourth season of a five-year, $15 million contract with an annual cap hit of $3 million. Johnston adds that the Flyers are retaining 50 per cent on Laughton's salary, dropping his cap hit $1.5 million through next season.

Laughton, 30, has 11 goals and 27 points in 60 games with the Flyers this season.

Drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012, Laughton has 106 goals and 265 points in 661 career games.

The Oakville, Ont., native represented Canada at the 2023 World Championship, recording three goals and eight points in a gold-medal finish.

Grebenkin, 21, was originally drafted by 135th overall by the Leafs in the 2022 NHL Draft. He has played seven NHL games, all this season, but has not recorded a point.

The winger has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

Maple Leafs add Carlo

The Maple Leafs have made a late blueline addition, adding defenceman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston says that prospect forward Fraser Minten is part of the return going to Boston.

Carlo, 28, has a goal and nine points in 63 games this season while averaging 18:46 of ice time.

The 6-foot-5 right-shot defenceman is on the fourth season of a six-year, $24.6 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.1 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

His best season came during the 2019-20 campaign where he had four goals and 19 points with a plus-16 rating while averaging 20:29 of ice time.

Drafted 37th overall by the Bruins in 2015, Carlo has 29 goals and 109 points in 617 career games.

The Colorado Springs, Colo., native represented the United States twice at the World Juniors, taking home a bronze medal in 2016.