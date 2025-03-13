Leafs activate D Tanev from injured reserve
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.
Tanev has missed the team's last six games with an upper-body injury.
Earlier on Thursday, Leafs head coach Craig Berube listed the veteran defenceman as a game-time decision ahead of their contest against the Florida Panthers.
The 35-year-old has appeared in 57 games this season for the Leafs and has two goals, 17 points and a plus-26 rating while averaging 19:48 minutes of ice time.
Tanev was injured during a Feb. 25 game against the Boston Bruins.