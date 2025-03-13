Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday.

Tanev has missed the team's last six games with an upper-body injury.

Earlier on Thursday, Leafs head coach Craig Berube listed the veteran defenceman as a game-time decision ahead of their contest against the Florida Panthers.

The 35-year-old has appeared in 57 games this season for the Leafs and has two goals, 17 points and a plus-26 rating while averaging 19:48 minutes of ice time.

Tanev was injured during a Feb. 25 game against the Boston Bruins.