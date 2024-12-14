The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Bobby McMann from injured reserve.

The team assigned Nikita Grebenkin to the AHL's Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

McMann, 28, missed the team's last six games after suffering a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs' 5-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-2 winger has six goals and seven points in 21 games this season.

McMann skated on a line with Fraser Minten and Max Domi on Friday.