It appears Joseph Woll is in line to make his season debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night as the team hosts the St. Louis Blues.

The Maple Leafs activated Woll off injured reserve Thursday morning and assigned Dennis Hildeby to the AHL, leaving the NHL club with two goaltenders on their roster in Woll and Anthony Stolarz.

Woll was on the ice for the team's morning skate, with the matchup with the Blues potentially being his first game since a preseason contest on Oct. 5.

Woll, who returned to practice last week, was ruled out of Toronto's season opener on Oct. 9 with a lower-body injury suffered in practice.

The 26-year-old netminder was set to take the starting role for Toronto this season after appearing in 25 games last season, posting a 12-11-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. He also played in three playoff games, winning two, before suffering an injury that kept him out of Game 7 of the Leafs’ first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Woll carries a cap hit of $766,667 this season and signed a three-year, $11 million contract extension in the off-season. He was selected 62nd overall in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Leafs and has appeared in 36 games over three seasons with the team.

The Maple Leafs are 4-3-0 this season. Stolarz has started four games, posting a 3-2-0 record with a 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage, while Hildeby is 1-1 with a 4.03 GAA and a .869 save percentage in two starts.