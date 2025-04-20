The Toronto Maple Leafs added Artur Akhtyamov as their third goaltender for the series against the Ottawa Senators, the team announced on Sunday.

Akhtyamov can be utilized in an emergency situation as the third goaltender. He has never played in an NHL game in his career.

The 23-year-old played in 26 games with the Toronto Marlies in his first season in North America.

He held a 2.81 goals-against average with a .901 save percentage and a record of 11-8-4 with the Marlies.

Anthony Stolarz is set to start in net for the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Battle of Ontario on Sunday.