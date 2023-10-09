The Toronto Maple Leafs announced several staffing moves on Monday, hiring Curtis McElhinney as the direct of goaltending development and scouting and adding Jake Muzzin as a pro scout while Chris Bourque will assume a new role as a college free agent scout.

McElhinney joins the team following a 249-game career in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, the Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, Phoenix Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames. He won two Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Muzzin played 187 games for the Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in 2019. The Woodstock, Ont. native recorded 69 goals and 225 assists in 683 career NHL games. He had one year left on his contract with the team but general manager Brad Treliving has already announced that Muzzin would miss the 2023-24 season.

Bourque joined the Leafs scouting staff in 2022-23 after a 17-ear playing career.