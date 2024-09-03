The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in free-agent winger Max Pacioretty, but they aren’t alone in that pursuit, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

"Certainly someone that the Leafs have some interest in, that they've looked at and really I think that Max has to make a decision for himself, because it's not just the Leafs that have knocked on his door," Johnston told First Up on TSN Radio 1050. "Toronto, we've talked about some of the lack of depth on the left wing or maybe being an area that they'd like to secure Pacioretty...

"Toronto certainly is not his only option so we'll just have to see. It's not as though he's got tons of them, but as the summer is winding to a close here, he's in a position where I think he's going to be able to sign a contract rather than a tryout and the Leafs are among the teams, I think, with some interest there."

Pacioretty, 35, appeared in 47 games with the Washington Capitals last season, recording four goals and 23 points. He added an assist in four playoff games before the Capitals were swept in the first round by the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-2 winger returned to NHL action in January after tearing his right Achilles tendon for the second time in January of 2023 while a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.

He is coming off a one-year, $2 million deal he signed with the Capitals last summer.

Selected 22nd overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2007, Pacioretty has 330 goals and 668 points in 902 career games split between the Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Hurricanes, and Capitals.

According to PuckPedia, the Maple Leafs have $1.275 million in cap space with a roster of 21 players for this season.

Leafs RFA Robertson remains unsigned

Complicating the Maple Leafs outlook at left winger is the status of unsigned restricted free agent Nick Robertson.

There's been little to no movement between the two sides since the 22-year-old winger requested a trade from the team on June 30.

Robertson posted 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games with the Maple Leafs last season, but expressed frustration as the team used his waiver eligibility in the face of roster and cap crunches.

The 2019 second-round pick did dress in six of the team's seven playoff games this spring, failing to record a point against the Boston Bruins.

"I have certainly known that there was some frustration with Nick, but we look at Nick as an excellent player," Maple Leafs general manager Treliving said in July. "There is great opportunity for Nick here. We need him to be a good player for us.

"I am not going to get into any speculation or public back-and-forth. We will just leave it at that and continue to move forward."

The Pasadena, Calif., native has appeared in 87 games for the Maple Leafs across parts of four seasons, scoring 17 goals and 34 points.