The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signings of defencemen Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers, and of forward Cedric Pare on Tuesday.

All three players received one-year deals worth $775,000.

Mermis, 30, recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 47 games with the Minnesota Wild during the 2023-24 season. In 74 career NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils and Wild, the Alton, Ill. native has four goals and 12 points.

Myers skated in five games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, where he did not record any points. He has also made stops with the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Moncton, NB native has eight goals and 36 points in 158 career NHL games.

Pare was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, and has yet to make an appearance in an NHL game.

In 61 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL last season, the Levis, Que. native scored 14 goals and totaled 35 points.