Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher after he exited Monday’s Game 1 against the Florida Panthers early, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz in net at the 10:14 mark of the second period, the team announced that he would not return and was under evaluation at the beginning of the third period.

Earlier in the second period, Panthers forward Sam Bennett made contact with Stolarz’s head while he was skating across the top of the crease, causing the Leafs goaltender to briefly remain down on the ice.

Stolarz did not immediately leave the game, but was later seen doubled over the team bench. He appeared to throw up and was eventually replaced between the pipes.

The 31-year-old made eight saves before he was forced out of the game.

Woll ended up making 17 saves on 20 shots as the Maple Leafs held on for a 5-4 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.