Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital after he exited Monday’s Game 1 against the Florida Panthers early, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz in net at the 10:14 mark of the second period, the team announced that he would not return and was under evaluation at the beginning of the third period.

Earlier in the second period, Panthers forward Sam Bennett made contact with Stolarz’s head while he was skating across the top of the crease, causing the Leafs goaltender to briefly remain down on the ice.

Stolarz did not immediately leave the game, but was later seen doubled over the team bench. He appeared to throw up and was eventually replaced between the pipes.

After the game Leafs head coach Craig Berube reacted to the hit on his starting goaltender.

"Elbow to the head, clear as day," Berube told the media.

Forward Matthew Knies, who scored the game winning goal, believes the play should be under review.

"Hopefully the league will handle it and protect our players."

Stolarz made eight saves before he was forced out of the game.

Woll ended up making 17 saves on 20 shots as the Maple Leafs held on for a 5-4 victory to take a 1-0 series lead.