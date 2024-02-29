The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.

The Ducks will retain 50 per cent of Lyubushkin's salary, the Carolina Hurricanes will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick to retain an additional 50 per cent of the remaining salary.

Lyubushkin, 29, was acquired by the Ducks from the Buffalo Sabres in the off-season in exchange for a 2025 draft pick.

The 6-foot-2 right-shot defenceman has four assists, 51 penalty minutes, and is a minus-13 in 55 games with the Ducks this season.

This will be the Moscow native’s second stint with the Leafs, as he appeared in 31 games for them during the 2021-22 season and contributed two goals and four assists.

Lyubushkin is in the second season of a two-year, $5.5 million deal with an AAV of $2.75 million and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Coyotes, Lyubushkin has five goals and 43 points in 334 career games split between the Coyotes, Maple Leafs, Sabres, and Ducks.

The Maple Leafs also acquire the rights to unsigned draft choice Kirill Slepets in the deal.