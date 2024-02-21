Toronto Maple Leafs assigned goaltender Joseph Woll to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on a conditioning loan Wednesday.

Woll has not played since Dec. 7 when he suffered a high ankle sprain late in a win over the Ottawa Senators in the nation's capital. He returned to full practice with the Maple Leafs last week.

Over 15 games this season, the 25-year-old Woll posted a 8-5-1 record alongside a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

Selected by the Leafs in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll had just 11 games of NHL experience entering the 2023-24 season, but became the Leafs' No. 1 goalie with the struggles of Ilya Samsonov.

Toronto has leaned on Martin Jones and Samsonov with Woll sidelined. Jones, recalled from the Marlies to fill Woll's roster spot, has a 10-7-1 record this season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

Samsonov is 12-4-6 this season with a .882 save percentage and a 3.19 GAA.

The Maple Leafs, who have won four straight games, will visit the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. The Marlies will be on the road this week for back-to-back games against the Laval Rocket on Friday and Saturday.