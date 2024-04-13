The Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned goaltender Matt Murray to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an LTIR conditioning stint, the team announced on Saturday.

Murray underwent bilateral hip surgery in October and was given a timeline of six-to-eight months for recovery following the operation. He began skating in full pads last month. There is a chance Murray could be on the club's playoff roster.

Murray went 14-8-2 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.01 goals-against average last season, his first in Toronto.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract, signed at a cap hit of $4.69 million for Toronto, with the Ottawa Senators retaining an additional $1.56 million on their books. He was acquired in 2022 from the Senators, along with a third-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, in exchange for future considerations. Ottawa signed Murray to his current four-year, $25 million contract in free agency in 2020.