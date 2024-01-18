Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews completed his fourth hat trick of the season in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

🎩🎩🎩



Auston Matthews hat trick in Calgary — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 19, 2024

The Leafs were down 2-0 in the opening frame when Matthews found the net for the first time, after Noah Gregor held the puck in the zone and passed it to him streaking towards the net.

The 26-year-old struck again 4:08 into the second period to tie the game at two on a goal assisted by William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg.

leafs pics that go hard pic.twitter.com/czzKtpu9B4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 19, 2024

After picking up an assist on a Mitch Marner goal that gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead, Matthews fired his third of the game past Flames goaltender Dan Vladar, cleaning up a rebound off an initial shot by forward Matthew Knies.

Matthews now has a league-leading 37 goals.

He set a career high with 60 goals in the 2021-22 season.