Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews completed a hat trick on Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks, his second straight and sixth of the season.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring 3:41 into the first period with his 46th goal of the season. With the Leafs up 4-1 in the second period, Matthews netted his second goal of the game just 50 seconds into the frame. He completed the hat trick five minutes later, tallying his 48th goal of the season to put the Leafs up 7-1.

Matthews is now on pace for 75 goals, which would be the eighth highest single season total in NHL history, one behind Teemu Selanne in 1992-93.

Bobby McMann, who had a hat trick in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues, has two goals through two periods.