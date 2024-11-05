Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins.

Matthews played in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild, notching an assist in 22:12 minutes of ice time.

The 27-year-old has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season. He led the NHL with 69 goals last season and posted 107 points in 81 games.

Matthews has appeared in all 82 games in a season just once in his career - as a rookie in 2016-17.

The first overall pick in the 2016 draft has 373 goals and 660 points in 575 career games. He is the league's highest-paid player this season, carrying a cap hit of $13.25 million in the first of a four-year extension signed in 2023.

The Maple Leafs are 6-5-2 this season and are third in the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are just behind them with a 6-6-1 record.