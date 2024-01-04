The National Hockey League announced Thursday the 32 participants for the upcoming NHL All-Star game in Toronto with Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid among those receiving the honours.

The All-Star Game returns to Toronto for the first time since 2000. It is the first time the event has been in Canada since Ottawa hosted the 2012 NHL All-Star Game.

Twelve players are to be named later by a fan vote. The vote will be held on NHL.com, X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App through Jan. 11.

Another fan vote will be held from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18 to select four participants for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills. NHL All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3

Here are your 2024 NHL All-Stars.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

Matthews and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki were among the 16 Eastern Conference All-Stars announced Thursday.

Matthews, 26, became the first skater in the National Hockey League to reach the 30-goal plateau on the season and has tallied 45 points in 35 games for the Maple Leafs.

A now five-time All-Star (2017-19, 2022), the San Ramon, Calif., native is second on the Maple Leafs in points behind forward William Nylander (51).

Suzuki, 24, leads the Habs in points with 34 (12 goals, 22 assists) in 37 games this season.

The London, Ont., native heads back to the All-Star Game for the third season in a row.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk heads to his fourth straight All-Star Game. The 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Ariz., leads the team in scoring with 16 goals in 33 games.

Thirty-six-year-old Sidney Crosby saddles up for his sixth NHL All-Star game, thanks to his 21 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season.

McDavid and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were among the 16 Western Conference All-Stars named Thursday night.

McDavid is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game for the seventh season in a row as the 26-year-old is third in the league in points (53) with 14 goals and 39 assists in 33 games this season.

Hellebuyck, 30, gets an All-Star nod for the fourth time in his career. The Commerce, Mich., native is tied for second with Vancouver Canucks' Thatcher Demko in wins with 18.

Hellebuyck currently has an 18-6-3 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm earns his first All-Star nod as the 29-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded 24 points in 37 games this season.

Quinn Hughes rounds out the honours for the Canadian teams as the Vancouver Canucks captain ranks second on the team in points with 46.

Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard continues to earn accolades as after earning back-to-back Rookie of the Month nominations (November, December), the former No.1 pick earns his first career All-Star nod.

The 18-year-old leads the Blackhawks with 33 points in 37 games.