Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive game on Monday after re-aggravating the upper-body injury that kept him out for most of November.

The Leafs host the league-leading Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon in their last game before the Christmas break. They'll take on the Red Wings in Detroit on Friday.

Matthews played 19:18 and scored his 11th goal of the season in Friday night's 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, but then missed Saturday's home loss to the New York Islanders.

"There is a little bit," head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Monday when asked if something has changed since Friday's game. "He gets relief at times but it's not good enough."

The 27-year-old centre missed nine games between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30 and sought treatment for the injury in Germany.

Matthews has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games so far this season for Toronto after scoring a league-best 69 goals last season.

Tanev also sidelined

Defenceman Chris Tanev will too miss Toronto's matinee with the Jets as the team ruled him out with a lower-body injury.

Tanev played 18:58 in the Leafs' 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders Friday night. He had one hit and three blocked shots in 32 shifts.

The 35-year-old has one goal and nine assists in 34 games this season in the first year of a six-year, $27 million deal.