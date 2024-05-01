Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews skated Wednesday with members of the team's skills staff after missing Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

"No update otherwise," head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters when asked about Matthews being back on the ice.

Matthews availability for Game 6 remains unknown, with TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reporting Tuesday that Matthews is dealing with an injury in addition to the illness confirmed by the Maple Leafs.

Keefe said prior to Game 5 that Matthews was doing everything he could to play, but the decision would ultimately fall into the hands of the team doctors.

Matthews was the first player on the ice Tuesday, but departed prior to the team's optional skate getting underway. That marked his first time on the ice since being pulled on by the team doctor from Saturday's 3-1 loss in Game 4.

The 26-year-old centre has a goal and three points in the playoffs after scoring 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

After keeping their season alive with a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins Tuesday, the Maple Leafs will host Game 6.

"Quite honestly, it means nothing," Keefe said of having home-ice advantage for Thursday's game. "We have to approach the game no different than we have on the road in terms of our plan and what’s required. We don’t have to impress anyone. We don’t have to do this or that, we have to win a game"