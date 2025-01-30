Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews will captain the United States at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, the team confirmed Thursday.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins will serve as alternate captains for the Americans.

The 27-year-old Matthews was named Toronto Maple Leafs captain over the summer and has 20 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season.

Matthews has spent time on injured reserve two separate times this season due to an upper-body injury that sent him to Germany for treatment late last year, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Thursday Matthews is a “full go” for the tournament barring a setback. Matthews has appeared in every Leafs game since Jan. 4.

Matthews last represented the United States internationally at the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Russia, tallying six goals and nine points in 10 games. He also played on Team North America alongside Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and other NHL stars under the age of 23 at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Matthews has 388 goals and 299 assists for 687 points in 598 career regular season NHL games.

Hedman, Barkov named captains

Two other teams named captains earlier on Thursday, with Victor Hedman drawing the ‘C’ for Sweden and Aleksander Barkov assuming the captaincy for Finland.

Hedman has seven goals and 33 assists for 40 points in 47 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. Barkov has 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 points in 42 games for the Florida Panthers.

Team Canada will name their captain and alternate captains later Thursday afternoon.

The four-team tournament will run from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.