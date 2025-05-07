The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to respond to the Florida Panthers with a victory and they did just that, earning a 4-3 win on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

Mitch Marner, Max Pacioretty, William Nylander and Max Domi found the net for the Maple Leafs, who captured both games on home ice to open the series.

Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell replied for the Panthers, who will host Game 3 of the series on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Joseph Woll made his first start of the playoffs in net for the Leafs in Game 2, replacing Anthony Stolarz, who left Game 1 in the second period after taking a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.