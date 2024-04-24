The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins traded hits and chances, but they remain scoreless after the first period of Game 3 of their first-round series.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

Though neither team was able to get on the board, both were forced to kill penalties in the opening frame.

Leafs defenceman Simon Benoit was assessed a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass 40 seconds into the frame.

The Bruins picked up the next two infractions as Mason Lohrei took a cross checking minor and Pavel Zacha went to the box for tripping.

Game 1 starter Jeremy Swayman returned to the net for the Bruins on Wednesday and made seven saves in the opening period.

Ilya Samsonov, making his third start of the series, turned away all seven shots he saw for the Leafs.

The Maple Leafs are without forward William Nylander for the third straight game of the series as he was once again ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins took the opener 5-1 on Saturday in Boston, while the Leafs responded with a 3-2 road victory on Monday.