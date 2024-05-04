The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are scoreless after the first period in Game 7 of their first round playoff series at TD Garden.

Toronto's Ilya Samsonov was the busier of the two goaltenders, turning aside all 11 shots he faced while Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made eight saves.

Bruins defenceman Hampus Lindholm led all players with four shots.

No penalties were taken in the first period.

Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for the Maple Leafs after missing the last two games with an unspecified illness.

The 26-year-old has a goal and three points in the playoffs, all coming in Game 2. He scored 69 goals to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in the regular season.

Goaltender Joseph Woll was ruled out ahead of tonight’s game due to an injury suffered in Game 6.

Woll got the start for the Maple Leafs in Game 5 and backstopped the team to wins in Game 5 and 6 while allowing only two goals against.

The series is tied 3-3 and the winner will face the Florida Panthers in the second round.