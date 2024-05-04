The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins remain scoreless after the second period in Game 7 at TD Garden.

Just over two minutes into the second period, Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren took the first penalty of the game after tripping Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk in front of the Toronto net. However, the Bruins failed to score on the power play and managed just one shot on goal.

Just after the Boston power play expired, Bruins forward Charlie Coyle took the second penalty of the game as he was whistled for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward Max Domi but Toronto didn’t score with the man advantage.

Boston got their second power play just over halfway through the period when Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies got a two-minute minor penalty for hooking Bruins forward David Pastrnak but failed to score.

The Maple Leafs have a 21-18 shot advantage over the Bruins after two periods.

In the first period, Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov turned aside all 11 shots he faced while Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made eight saves.

No penalties were taken in the first period.

Auston Matthews made his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an unspecified illness but goaltender Joseph Woll, who backstopped Toronto to critical wins in Games 5 and 6 was ruled out due to an injury.

The series is tied 3-3 and the winner will face the Florida Panthers in the second round.