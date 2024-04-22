John Tavares scored a power-play goal at the 18:26 mark of the second period to pull the Toronto Maple Leafs even 2-2 with the Boston Bruins after 40 minutes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Moments earlier the Leafs appeared to have knotted the score when Tyler Bertuzzi batted the puck past Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark, but the goal was overturned on review.

Boston was held off the board in the second period.

The teams exchanged goals 14 seconds apart in the first period.

Morgan Geekie put Boston on the board first with a power-play goal at the 10:18 mark.

Maxi Domi replied for the Leafs shortly afterwards to close out the scoring in the first period.

Leafs forward William Nylander was ruled out for a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury.

The Bruins defeated the Leafs 5-1 in the series opener on Saturday.

Game 3 will take place in Toronto on Wednesday.