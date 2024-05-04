The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are tied 1-1 after the third period and are going to overtime in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

William Nylander opened the scoring at the nine-minute mark of the third period as he took a pass from Auston Matthews to fire the puck into the Bruins net as Jeremy Swayman couldn’t get over in time to stop it.

Just over a minute later, Hampus Lindholm would tie the game 1-1 for the Bruins as his shot from the point found its way past Ilya Samsonov.

The Bruins went on the power play twice in the second period but failed to score on the man advantage while the Maple Leafs did not score on their lone power play opportunity in the second.

Matthews made his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an unspecified illness but goaltender Joseph Woll, who backstopped Toronto to critical wins in Games 5 and 6 was ruled out due to an injury.

The series is tied 3-3 and the winner will face the Florida Panthers in the second round.