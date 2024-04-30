The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are deadlocked through two periods in Game 5 Tuesday night, sitting tied 1-1 heading into the third.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 and would advance to the second round with a victory.

Jake McCabe opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first period with his first career playoff goal, beating a screened Jeremy Swayman with a point shot. The Bruins evened the game later in the frame when Trent Frederic jumped on a loose puck in front of the Toronto net and put it past Joseph Woll, who was getting his first start of the series Tuesday.

Swayman has stopped 17 of the 18 shots he's faced, while Woll has 11 saves through two periods. The Leafs are 0-for-2 on the power play thus far and will begin the third up a man after several players drew roughing penalties near the end of the frame. Boston was unable score on their only man-advantage.

The Maple Leafs were without star forward Auston Matthews for Game 5 because of an illness. Matthews left Game 4 during the third period and was less likely to play as puck drop approached Tuesday. He was officially ruled out after not taking warmups.

The Bruins and Leafs split the first two games of the series, but Boston won both games in Toronto to give them a 3-1 series lead, pushing the Leafs one loss from their seventh first-round loss in eight years.

If necessary, Game 6 will go Thursday night in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.