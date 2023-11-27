Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving met with the media on Monday and said he expects to have clarity on defenceman John Klingberg's status by the end of the week.

Klingberg, who Treliving confirmed is dealing with a hip injury, was placed on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 23.

With Leafs hitting the quarter mark this week, Brad Treliving met with media today



Confirms it's a hip injury @TSN_Edge @TSN_Sports — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 27, 2023

The 31-year-old has not played since Nov. 11 and has five assists in 14 games this season.

Klingberg joined the Maple Leafs as a free agent on July 1, signing a one-year, $4.15 million contract.

A fifth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dallas Stars at the 2010 NHL Draft, Klingberg was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2018. Internationally, he won gold with Sweden at the 2012 World Juniors and back-to-back World Championship titles in 2017 and 2018.

In 633 career NHL games, the Gothenburg, Sweden native has scored 81 goals with 412 points split between the Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild and Maple Leafs.