Forward Calle Jarnkrok is still "a ways away" from returning to the lineup, according to head coach Craig Berube.

Jarnkrok, 33, hasn't played this season while he is recovering from a groin and hernia surgery in November. He is considered month-to-month for a return.

"He's a ways away, but he's progressing in the right direction," Berube said after the team's optional skate on Tuesday. "He's skating a little bit now, which is a good sign. We'll see how it goes here in the next two weeks and then we'd have more of a definitive timeline."

The 6-foot centre is on the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $2.1 million.

Jarnkrok was limited to 52 games last year and recorded 10 goals and 21 points.

Drafted 41st overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010, Jarnkrok has 136 goals and 301 points in 699 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, and Maple Leafs.