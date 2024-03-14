Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is expected to miss some time after crashing into the boards and exiting Thursday's victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game.

According to Keefe, the full extent will not be known until the team returns to Toronto, but it is not a shoulder or head injury.

"Just like we've had others step up for Mitch, we'll have to do similar with Jarny if he's going to miss a period of time here," Keefe told the media.

Jarnkrok was fighting for the puck with Flyers defenceman Cam York in the second period, when he slid hard into the boards.

The 32-year-old received attention from the team’s training staff before leaving the ice and heading straight to the dressing room.

Jarnkrok played 8:16 and was a plus-1 during Thursday’s game.

The Gavle, Sweden native has appeared in 52 games this season for the Leafs and has 10 goals and 11 assists.