Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Järnkrok underwent groin and sports hernia surgery and is considered month-to-month in his recovery.

He has yet to play a game this season.

Jarnkrok suffered a setback in his recovery earlier this month that required a visit to a specialist.

The 33-year-old native of Czech Republic scored 10 goals and added 11 assists over 52 games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24, his second season with the organization. Jarnkrok didn't record a point in seven postseason games.

Jarnkrok is in the third season of a four-year, $8.4 million contract, featuring an average annual value of $2.1 million.