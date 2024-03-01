Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is "very close" to returning to the lineup and is questionable for Saturday's game with the New York Rangers, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Sheldon Keefe says Calle Jarnkrok is "very close" & considered questionable for tomorrow's game against the Rangers @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 1, 2024

Jarnkrok, 32, has been out since before the All-Star break with a broken knuckle and has missed the team's last 13 games.

The injury occurred when Jarnkrok took a puck off the hand during practice on Jan. 26 and was visibly upset, slamming his glove into the ground as he made his way towards the dressing room.

Jarnkrok has appeared in 46 games this season, recording 10 goals and 19 points.

The 6-foot winger is on the second season of a four-year, $8.4 million contract and has a cap hit of $2.1 million per season. He has 30 goals and 58 points in 89 games since signing with the Maple Leafs prior to the 2022-23 campaign.