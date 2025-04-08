With their ticket to the playoffs already booked, the Toronto Maple Leafs can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs will lock up a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division with a win in regulation over the Florida Panthers. Toronto sits two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning with a game in hand for first in the Atlantic ahead of Tuesday's game and six points ahead of the Panthers, who have also played an additional game.

A regulation loss Tuesday would leave the Maple Leafs within striking distance of the Lightning with the two teams set to play Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs are in the postseason for the ninth straight season, but have failed to win the Atlantic Division over that streak. The Maple Leafs finished atop the All-Canadian North Division in the shortened 2020-21 season before falling to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round.

Toronto finished third in the Atlantic Division last season, eventually falling on the road in Game 7 to the Boston Bruins in the first round. It was their seventh opening-round exit in eight years.

As the playoff picture continues to come together, the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights all have chances to also secure home-ice in the first round on Tuesday.

Off on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals will lock up the Metropolitan Division if the Hurricanes fall in regulation to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Ottawa Senators will secure their playoff berth with a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets or a Detroit Red Wings loss against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday.

The New Jersey Devils can put an "X" beside their name in the standings with a point against the Boston Bruins.